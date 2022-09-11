Founding director of Quarry Hill Nature Center passes away

Harry Buck passes away(Quarry Hill Nature Center Facebook page)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Harry Buck, the founding director of Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester has passed away.

Quarry Hill Nature Center made the announcement Saturday on its Facebook page. According to his obituary, Buck was 92 and passed way on Thursday.

According to his obituary, he was born on Aug. 24, 1930 in Winona. He was married to his wife Kathryn for 72 years and they raised four children.

According to his obituary, he had a passion for nature and it grew through scouting, hunting, and fishing.

He was hired as the first director of Quarry Hill Nature Center in 1972, where he led environmental education programs until his retirement in 1986. He returned in 2014 to volunteer.

Staff at Quarry Hill reportedly said his work still influences how the center presently operates.

Buck is described in Quarry Hill’s Facebook post as an “extraordinary teacher and nature enthusiast and that spending any amount of time with him was a joy.”

To read his full obituary, click here.

