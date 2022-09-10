Rochester Fire Department hosts first Women’s Expo

RFD Women's Expo
RFD Women's Expo(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some local girls and women got a chance to explore and learn more about the firefighting profession at Rochester Fire Department’s first ever Women’s Expo.

Saturday, around 20 girls and women gathered at the Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center to train with actual RFD firefighters. Nearly 50 signed up, but the rain may have kept some people at home.

The participants practiced rappelling from a three story building, spraying water from the hose and using power tools to rescue someone from a car. Olmsted County Public Health also attended the event and created a workout routine for the participants.

There are currently three women on RFD and recently another was hired.

‘This is a chance for women to come out and experience first hand what firefighters do. Obviously, firefighting is a male-dominated career, so it’s nice for women to finally try it and know that this is a career we can do. This is just a chance to get together and women-helping-women and a reminder that women can do anything they put their mind to,” RPD firefighter Mandee Marx said.

