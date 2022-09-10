Last night market of the year Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a successful summer of bi-weekly, smaller-scale markets, the night market is closing out its 2022 season bigger and better than ever.

The final night market of 2022 coincides with the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival, or Moon Festival, which is also celebrated throughout Asia.

During this festival, families admire the moon, share mooncakes and pomelo fruits, grill sausages and tell stories about the moon.

According to Night Market Organizer Tiffany Alexandria, there will be over 87 vendors at the market tomorrow night.

More details about Saturday’s event can be found in the attached video.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.