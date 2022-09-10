Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to felony charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge.

Court documents say Woods knocked a Capitol Police officer off her feet and later that day tackled a member of the news media trying to leave a disturbance.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Ability Building Community
Ability Building Community hosting fundraiser Saturday night
Night Market
Last night market of the year Saturday night
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
Young mother killed in middle of street, authorities say