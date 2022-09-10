Fall weather continues Sunday before temperatures heat up next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following scattered showers overnight and early Saturday morning, a cool and crisp fall night is in store for the region as overnight temperatures fall into the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

Rainfall Totals - Past 24 Hours (KTTC)

Fall-like temperatures continue on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Abundant sunshine is expected in the morning with clouds gradually increasing throughout the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures climb back into the low 70s by the start of the work week on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cimbing temps next week (KTTC)

Afternoon highs continue to climb into the mid-70s for the midweek with widespread sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Summer weather isn’t over just yet as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday with partly sunny skies.

Conditions look to remain seasonal in the mid-70s as we head into the weekend with a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

