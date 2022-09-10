Ability Building Community hosting fundraiser Saturday night

ABC is hosting it’s Celebrating Abilities fundraiser Saturday evening
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ability Building Community, or ABC, is hosting its fifth annual Celebrating Abilities fundraiser Saturday.

Little Thistle Brewing is hosting the event.

ABC supports and serves individuals with disabilities in the community and organizers hope it helps spread the word on their mission.

Some of the activities at the fundraiser Saturday night include a dunk tank, live music, pumpkin painting and plinko.

More details about the fundraiser can be found in the attached video.

