Ability Building Community hosting fundraiser Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ability Building Community, or ABC, is hosting its fifth annual Celebrating Abilities fundraiser Saturday.

Little Thistle Brewing is hosting the event.

ABC supports and serves individuals with disabilities in the community and organizers hope it helps spread the word on their mission.

Some of the activities at the fundraiser Saturday night include a dunk tank, live music, pumpkin painting and plinko.

More details about the fundraiser can be found in the attached video.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.