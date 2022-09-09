Winona Arts Center begins 60th anniversary celebrations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Arts Center (WAC) is celebrating 60 years as Winona’s Home for the Arts.

According to WAC, the celebration begins Friday, Sept. 9 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

In December of 1962 the Winona Art Group, local art enthusiasts who’d been gathering for years at different locations, decided to create a home for themselves and purchased the German Presbyterian Church built in 1864.

The building is located at the edge of Winona’s downtown on the corner of 5th and Franklin Streets. It is now the oldest surviving wooden church building in Southern Minnesota.

A schedule of films, concerts, classes, workshops and more have been planned.

The celebration will be highlighted by a retrospective of works by local artists on display in its gallery over those 60 years along with a timeline of important dates for WAC and the community.

An opening reception will be held Sunday, Sept. 11th from 3 – 5 p.m. and all are welcome.

Gallery hours are 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.

A full list of events can be found here.

