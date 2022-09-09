What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

Britain wakes to first day in more than 70 years without its queen. (Source: CNN/UK PARLIAMENT TV/GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

The long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, has been adapted to the specific circumstances of the queen’s death in Scotland, and some details have not been publicly confirmed.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Friday, Sept. 9

— King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

— At noon, church bells rang at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and across the country in honor of the queen.

— Also at noon, Parliament held a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.

— A 1 p.m., gun salutes were fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.

— Afternoon — The king meets with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

— 6 p.m. — The king makes a televised address to the nation.

— 6 p.m. — A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday, Sept. 10

— 10 a.m. — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.

— 11 a.m. — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.

— 1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

— The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, where the coffin is likely to rest at Holyrood Palace before being moved to St. Giles’ Cathedral so members of the public can pay their respects.

— The coffin will be transported by train or plane to London.

— The queen will then lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will again be able to pay their respects.

— A state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

— The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

___

Follow all AP stories on Britain’s royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in family’s bathroom
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden at Ohio groundbreaking: Dems reviving manufacturing
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home