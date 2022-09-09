Rain possible late today and for much of the weekend; fall-like temps over the next few days
High temps will be in the 60s this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A slow-moving storm system is bearing down on the area today, bringing clouds and the threat of rain to the region for a big portion of our weekend. Expect increasing cloud cover today with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a slight breeze that will turn to the northwest in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A spotty shower or two will be possible after 4 PM today and for the evening commute.
The evening will feature just a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, but the widespread threat of rain will roll into the area closer to midnight and for the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s during the evening with 50s likely across the area late in the night.
Saturday is looking cooler and more unsettled as rain will linger in most of the area during the morning before shower activity becomes more sparse in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a light north breeze.
Rain will become more widespread Saturday evening through the overnight hours. During the day Sunday, that activity will be more isolated with some breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s with a cool north breeze.
There will be more sunshine in the area for Monday and Tuesday next week with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will slowly thicken next Wednesday ahead of the arrival of a storm system from the northwest, but temperatures will still reach the mid-70s in the afternoon.
There will be a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night and on Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.
We’ll have a chance for scattered showers next Friday, but behind that late-week storm system, our weather looks drier and generally more pleasant for the following weekend when high temperatures will be in the seasonably mild mid-70s.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.