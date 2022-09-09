Rain chances and fall-like temps expected this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A gray and soggy evening is ahead for our area, with cooler air filtering in behind a passing cold front. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with light north winds at 5-10 mph. Isolated to scattered showers are expected to develop after 8 pm and become more widespread overnight.

Expected Rainfall Amounts (KTTC)

Scattered showers will continue through Saturday morning, gradually ending between Noon and 3 pm. The remainder of Saturday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and calm north winds at 3-8 mph. Cooler air will be prominent across the region this weekend with highs in the mid-60s.

Conditions will continue to feel rather fall-like on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-60s.

We’ll see one more day with temperatures in the 60s as we start off the new week on Monday before seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s return on Tuesday with widespread sunshine.

Quiet skies are expected through the midweek with highs in the upper 70s and partly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

