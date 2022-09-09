Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide

Hockey puck
Hockey puck(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!

The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita.

Currently, 85 professional athletes have a hometown listed in Minnesota. A main contributor to that number is hockey as 63 of those professional athletes are in the NHL.

The study showed that the Midwest produces the most NHL players per capita with Minnesota producing the most NHL players nationwide.

The most athletic states following Minnesota is Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.

The least athletic states were shown as West Virginia, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho and Vermont.

A map of the most athletic states is below:

The Most (and Least) Athletic States in America
The Most (and Least) Athletic States in America(Offers.Bet)

You can read the full study here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal
FILE - Fire truck
House fire in Albert Lea causes $5K in damages
Stomping Out Childhood Cancer fundraises for awareness month
Stomping Out Childhood Cancer fundraises for awareness month
Autism ribbon
Community comes together for autism training