McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
Autism ribbon
Community comes together for autism training
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja peninsula
The athletes greeted fans at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill in Albert Lea.
Former Vikings players greet fans in Albert Lea
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US