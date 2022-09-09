Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.

A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent.

Harris was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.

His attorney says Harris is also due another $21 million in interest, which has been accruing since initial legal action was taken in 2016.

