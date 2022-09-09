Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department says an investigation into two people found dead on Labor Day shows it was a murder suicide.

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and discovered a couple dead inside the home. Reports indicate a 67-year-old man died from self inflicted injuries and a 65-year-old woman had sharp force injuries.

The couple was from Iowa, but temporarily staying in Rochester.

