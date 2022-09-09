Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester

Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Murder suicide indicated by investigation(KTTC)
By Derek Grant
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department says an investigation into two people found dead on Labor Day shows it was a murder suicide.

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and discovered a couple dead inside the home. Reports indicate a 67-year-old man died from self inflicted injuries and a 65-year-old woman had sharp force injuries.

The couple was from Iowa, but temporarily staying in Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

Latest News

Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Winona Arts Center 60th Anniversary Celebration
Winona Arts Center begins 60th anniversary celebrations
DeWarren Harris, a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local...
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
The fire is located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake.
Crews fighting 10-acre fire in Boundary Waters