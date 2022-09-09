House fire in Albert Lea causes $5K in damages

FILE - Fire truck
FILE - Fire truck(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 at 5:45 a.m. after hearing smoke detectors going off in a house located at 1700 Eberhart Street.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance responded to the fire.

After arriving on scene, crews found fire coming from the northwest basement window. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which was accidental in nature.

It was confirmed that no one was inside the house but it appears that it was broken into with one or more people illegally staying there.

There were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at about $5,000 to the house.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal
Hockey puck
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide
Stomping Out Childhood Cancer fundraises for awareness month
Stomping Out Childhood Cancer fundraises for awareness month
Autism ribbon
Community comes together for autism training