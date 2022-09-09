House fire in Albert Lea causes $5K in damages

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 at 5:45 a.m. after hearing smoke detectors going off in a house located at 1700 Eberhart Street.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance responded to the fire.

After arriving on scene, crews found fire coming from the northwest basement window. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which was accidental in nature.

It was confirmed that no one was inside the house but it appears that it was broken into with one or more people illegally staying there.

There were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at about $5,000 to the house.

