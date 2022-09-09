Former Vikings players greet fans in Albert Lea

The athletes greeted fans at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill in Albert Lea.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Football fans in Albert Lea enjoyed a visit from two special guests Thursday evening as the country kicked off the new NFL season.

Hundreds gathered at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill to meet two former Minnesota Vikings players.

Tommy Kramer was a quarterback for the Vikings from 1977 to 1990.

Fans also got to meet Robert Tate who was drafted by the Vikings in 1997 and played until 2001.

Both former players signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

It’s all a part of Bleacher’s third anniversary party’s Customer Appreciation Week.

KTTC’s very own Darian Leddy got to snap a photo with the athletes too.

