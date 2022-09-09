Crews fighting 10-acre fire in Boundary Waters

The fire is located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake.
The fire is located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN -- Crews are fighting a 10-acre wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest division, the fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake.

Planes have begun dropping water on the fire.

Forest spokespeople estimate the fire is about 30 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Authorities say an upcoming cold front and precipitation Friday is expected to help in their fire suppression efforts.

That will allow them to reasses if conditions are safe enough for firefighters to access the fire by ground.

One campsite in the area is closed for firefighting operations, but no other fire restrictions are inplace.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

Latest News

Winona Arts Center 60th Anniversary Celebration
Winona Arts Center begins 60th anniversary celebrations
DeWarren Harris, a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local...
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal
FILE - Fire truck
House fire in Albert Lea causes $5K in damages