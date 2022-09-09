Community comes together for autism training

Austin, Minn. (KTTC) – The community of Austin got together Thursday to learn more about autism.

Around a dozen people met at the Hormel Historic Home in the Lillian Room for a free Autism 101 training for local childcare providers.

At the class, they learned the signs and autism and how to support kids with autism and they also talked about local resources for child care providers and families.

Several people shared their own stories of supporting their children with autism.

“Repetitive thoughts and motor movements, but repetition is key,” said Mary Barinka the Community Autism Resource Specialist at the Hormel Historic Home.

Autism experts say child care providers can sometimes be one of the first people to suggest a child may have autism, so they say it’s important to know the signs.

