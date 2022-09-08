‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe