Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

The 15-year-old suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury as he made a tackle playing defense. (WCCO, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota high school football team is coming together to support their teammate, who is recovering from a devastating injury that may have left him paralyzed.

Ethan Glynn, 15, started classes as a freshman at Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota. He took the field last Friday for what should have been the first game of a budding high school career.

But Glynn, known as “E” to his teammates, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense. It left him lying motionless on the field.

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have been the first game of a budding high school football career.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

“It’s real, it’s fresh and it’s raw and it’s hard,” said Chad Nyberg, the high school’s activities director. “This is all just freak accident stuff, and there’s nothing that any one person did or cause of anything.”

Glynn “suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury that … left him paralyzed from the shoulders down,” according to a CaringBridge post. He had multiple surgeries and spent time on a ventilator.

In addition to football, the 15-year-old was captain of his hockey team and loves playing baseball. His squad spent Wednesday night making signs and posters to raise his spirits.

“Some groups are doing some cards and things like that that will go to him. The football team is doing some gummy bracelets that they’re going to wear in support. The 9th grade team is getting some T-shirts made,” Nyberg said.

Glynn has a long road to recovery ahead, and even as his teammates hope to give him strength, coaches want them to know that being strong means acknowledging their own grief.

“It’s good to be vulnerable, right? And on your terms, too. Like when you feel it and stuff like that, you need to talk and process,” Nyberg said.

The freshman team will play their first game since Glynn’s injury on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Patron, the famous landmine-sniffer dog, during an...
RAW: Blinken visits Kyiv, Ukraine
United Airlines sees a market in whisking travelers to the airport in small, electric-powered...
United makes ‘conditional’ order for electric air taxis
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care and health fears
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health