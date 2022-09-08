Stomping Out Childhood Cancer fundraises for awareness month

The organization started from families who have been effected by childhood cancer
The organization started from families who have been effected by childhood cancer(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Stomping Out Childhood Cancer is having their biggest fundraiser of the year. The organization started from families impacted by childhood cancer, and now they are raising money for families who need support.

“This helps relieve a lot of that stress on families,” said Shanda Burgos, president of Stomping Out Childhood Cancer. “Giving them that money so it helps pay for gas with those trips back to the hospital. It gives them money to eat when they have to. Help make the house payment, and the water bills and all of that stuff. Those bills don’t just go away because your kid has cancer.”

The organization also makes donations for childhood cancer research. Money raised from the event will also go towards The Children’s Oncology Group: the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research.

Three families will be receiving money from the event, one of which is a Minnesota family whose child is in hospice care.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

Harriet bishop elementary
Brand new Harriet Bishop Elementary School opens for students
Natural gas leak nearly leads to evacuations in Stewartville
stewartville
Natural gas leak almost leads to evacuations in Stewartville
Rochester
Brand new Harriet Bishop Elementary School opens for students