Stomping Out Childhood Cancer fundraises for awareness month

MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Stomping Out Childhood Cancer is having their biggest fundraiser of the year. The organization started from families impacted by childhood cancer, and now they are raising money for families who need support.

“This helps relieve a lot of that stress on families,” said Shanda Burgos, president of Stomping Out Childhood Cancer. “Giving them that money so it helps pay for gas with those trips back to the hospital. It gives them money to eat when they have to. Help make the house payment, and the water bills and all of that stuff. Those bills don’t just go away because your kid has cancer.”

The organization also makes donations for childhood cancer research. Money raised from the event will also go towards The Children’s Oncology Group: the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research.

Three families will be receiving money from the event, one of which is a Minnesota family whose child is in hospice care.

