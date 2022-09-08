Semi flipped over on South Broadway Ave, northbound Hwy 52

Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Freightliner semi tractor pulling a tanker trailer overturned on the ramp from northbound Hwy 63 to northbound Hwy 52 Thursday.

The road was closed for a couple hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The overturned semi completely blocked all northbound traffic on Highway 52.

The semi was carrying ground corn, and at least half of its load spilled on the highway.

Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the road was reopened again just before 3 p.m.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the semi driver was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

