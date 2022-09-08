School district ‘grieving’ after bus driver dies in highway crash

Missouri officials say 72-year-old James Kennedy died while he was driving a school bus that crashed. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - A school district in Missouri is dealing with the death of one of its bus drivers following a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Perry County School District 32, school bus driver James Kennedy, 72, died in a crash after authorities said his bus went into a ditch on Highway K.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 a.m. when a school bus crossed the centerline on the highway and sideswiped a box truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The highway patrol said the force of the crash caused the bus to go off the roadway and into a ditch, killing the driver, later identified as Kennedy. The 72-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said the truck driver was not injured, and no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

School district officials said the team is “grieving the loss of a beloved bus driver.”

Kennedy had been a school bus driver for the district since October 2021. He previously drove buses for the Sikeston School District and was a truck driver for 40 years.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Fara Jones shared that Kennedy’s daughter and her partner teach at Perryville High School. He was also the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Patron, the famous landmine-sniffer dog, during an...
RAW: Blinken visits Kyiv, Ukraine
United Airlines sees a market in whisking travelers to the airport in small, electric-powered...
United makes ‘conditional’ order for electric air taxis
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care and health fears
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health