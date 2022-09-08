Queen Elizabeth II under medical care and health fears

Queen Elizabeth II
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William were traveling to be with her, officials said.

Prime Minister Liz Truss says whole of the UK ‘deeply concerned’ by news about health of Queen Elizabeth II.

