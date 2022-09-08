One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A person has been taken to the hospital with with life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash Wednesday night in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 11th Avenue Northwest and West Center Street around 6:15 p.m.

Rochester Fire crews had to extract two people from the second vehicle. The victim with serious injuries was taken to St. Mary’s hospital.

Authorities say the forensic mapping unit is working to determine what happened.

