One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester

A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester Wednesday night.(Free to Use)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A person has been taken to the hospital with with life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash Wednesday night in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 11th Avenue Northwest and West Center Street around 6:15 p.m.

Rochester Fire crews had to extract two people from the second vehicle. The victim with serious injuries was taken to St. Mary’s hospital.

Authorities say the forensic mapping unit is working to determine what happened.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week

Latest News

Dr. Heather Mueller meets with Byron students in a Food Truck class
Minnesota Education Commissioner visits Byron High School
Minnesota Education Commissioner visits Byron High School
Minnesota Education Commissioner visits Byron High school
Runner safety tips
Personal safety tips for runners
Safety tips for runners, Darian Leddy reports