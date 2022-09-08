Natural gas leak almost leads to evacuations in Stewartville

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Stewartville Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak off of Main St. Thursday morning. The incident happened next to the Stewartville Care Center and its connected buildings.

The leak happened when a construction project struck a natural gas pipe. Fire crews were deployed to the scene. Minnesota Energy Resources was able to resolve the problem in a few hours.

“The wind was out of the Southwest, and the care center along with the two senior living center apartment buildings attached to it were to the northeast, so the wind was blowing right towards these buildings,” said Steve Denny, the commanding officer for Stewartville FD on this call.

Fire crews were worried the strong winds would cause gas to blow towards homes in the area, which would prompt evacuations.

“Fortunately, the wind was strong enough, and the gas was light enough, that it all went up into the air. We had no levels of natural gas in any of the buildings,” Denny said.

