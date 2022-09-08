Minnesota Education Commissioner visits Byron High school

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller and Sen. Carla Nelson visited Byron High School Wednesday.

Dr. Mueller said Byron has a good recipe for student success, as they focus on a students’ individual talents and pairing it with real-life scenarios.

“They have been able to really identify the profile of a graduate. and we know it’s something that’s incredibly important for our students,” Dr. Mueller said. “So, as we look at the student not only as a academic, but also every other aspect of a student, as a collaborator, as a citizen, we need to be thinking about how we recognize that aspect of each and every student.”

Dr. Mueller and Sen. Nelson visited a class that focuses on introducing students to a teaching career. Both women were teachers and answered students’ questions.

They discussed the current staffing shortage, teacher burnout but also the rewards of the career. She also said that educators have to get better at promoting the profession.

“We are there to support people,” Dr. Mueller said. “To help to guide them in their growth, to build on their strengths, to support them in their weaknesses. and we are there to build the academic components. It’s the entirety and the embodiment of who they are. I think they were asking why should they do that, and I think our answer is it’s because we believe in people.”

Students in the school’s food truck class also showcased the food they made, including macaroni and cheese, pulled pork and jambalaya.

“The secret is lots of cheese,” Byron High School Junior Rylee Finney said. “We have a secret ingredient that we put in all of them. I love Byron. my dad’s a teacher here at the middle school, I love all the teachers. they treat me like family.”

Finney said that after high school, she wants to be a registered certified nursing assistant at Mayo Clinic.

A lot of the vegetables that the students use in the recipe are grown on school grounds.

The food truck makes it debut at Byron’s homecoming next Friday.

Sen. Nelson said as far as helping children catch up from COVID- induced learning loss, it’s an effort that involves cooperation between parents and teachers, and giving struggling students more individualized help.

“I think we live in a time where we’re very fortunate that we have great innovations,” she said “Like personalized individualized learning. Those are things that can really help get kids up where they need to be. I am hopeful that those innovations will be available for Minnesota teachers and students. and parents. parents have to be involved too in helping their kids close the gaps.”

