Middle schooler commended for telling teacher about possible threat overheard at school

A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another...
A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another student.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A middle schooler in Florida was commended for reporting a threat he overheard to his teacher.

Jack Kelley, a seventh grader at Oakridge Middle School, overheard another student talking about a “possible school safety issue,” according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jack then informed a teacher, who contacted a youth relations deputy at the school.

The sheriff’s office said Jack’s actions allowed their officers to investigate and prevent any possible threat.

“Jack is a terrific example of how we can all work together to keep our schools safe and protect our children,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “If you see something of concern, don’t spread it, report it. We applaud Jack for doing that.”

Jack earned the Do The Right Thing Award from the sheriff’s office for his actions, which was presented to him and his family during a celebration at his home on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
Autism ribbon
Community comes together for autism training
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja peninsula
The athletes greeted fans at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill in Albert Lea.
Former Vikings players greet fans in Albert Lea
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US