Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl(KOTA)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KTTC) – A man from Mantorville, Minnesota was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota Wednesday.

According to Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Alex Verburg was reported missing around 8 a.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.

The investigation led authorities to an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16 where Verburg’s vehicle was located.

Law Enforcement searched the area on foot and with the assistance of a drone. Due to low light, the searchers resumed their efforts Wednesday when they found Verburg dead in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff.

Pennington County Search and Rescue used a vertical recovery to reach Verburg’s body. Officials then identified the body as Verburg.

There are no preliminary signs of foul play. However, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department continue to investigate the incident.

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, US Forest Service and the Rapid City Police Department also assisted on scene.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared the following post on its Facebook page Wednesday:

