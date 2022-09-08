Judge: Pipeline can operate on reservation amid reroute work

A federal judge will allow an oil and gas pipeline to continue to flow on a northern Wisconsin American Indian reservation while its operators work to reroute the line around the tribal land
FILE — In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, a protester is suspended at the top of a tepee erected...
FILE — In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, a protester is suspended at the top of a tepee erected outside Wells Fargo in downtown Minneapolis during a protest against Enbridge Energy's planned Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large scale protests with potential arrests Monday, June 7, 2021, as the Canadian-based company gears up for a final construction push.(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge will allow an oil and gas pipeline to continue to flow on a northern Wisconsin American Indian reservation while its operators work to reroute the line around the tribal land.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in 2019 demanding it remove the section of line that runs across the tribe’s reservation in Ashland County. The tribe is concerned the pipeline could rupture and contaminate its drinking water.

Enbridge has been working on a 40-mile reroute around the reservation.

Western District Judge William Conley ruled Wednesday the company can continue to operate the line on the reservation until its relocation project is finished.

The Line 5 pipeline carries oil and natural gas liquids from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario. Enbridge said agreements have been reached with all private landowners along the new route for the pipeline.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently finalizing an environmental impact statement for the project. The agency’s draft environmental impact statement drew intense criticism from environmental groups, tribal members and activists who argued it didn’t adequately evaluate impacts, including the risk of spills.

Last month, the DNR investigated a possible spill near the Bad River Reservation after a contractor reported some contaminated soil south of Ashland.

Enbridge officials said they couldn’t find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR.

Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner said “only a trace amount of product” was found during scheduled system maintenance. She said the line was shut down as a precaution.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta is taken out of the game during the third inning of game 2 of...
Brewers’ Peralta leaves start early due to shoulder fatigue
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of game 1 of a...
Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during...
Gallen ties scoreless start record as Arizona stops Brewers
Milwaukee Police Department
Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt