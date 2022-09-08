Crews repairing gas line at Stewartville Care Center after hit during construction
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: According to an employee at the Stewartville Care Center, the gas lines have been shut off and are currently being repaired.
There will be no evacuations at the Care Center.
Stewartville Fire Department has left the scene and crews are working to fix the gas line.
Minnesota Energy also responded to the incident.
