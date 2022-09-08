DMC announces first recipients of Main Street Grant funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Destination Medical Center (DMC) Economic Development Agency announced Thursday the first recipients of grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

According to the announcement from DMC, 30 businesses within the DMC District have been recommended for funding totaling over $1.6 million. These funds will help to leverage over $48 million in private investment into Rochester’s downtown.

“There is an excellent partnership between DEED, DMC and the City of Rochester, and thanks to that close collaboration these grants are focused on supporting local businesses hit hardest by the pandemic,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “These grants will help revitalize areas with the greatest economic development and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the pandemic began.”

A community-based team comprised of downtown stakeholders was created to review applications and provide feedback on each grant application based on the following criteria:

Revitalization of properties or organizations operating within or contiguous to the DMC district harmed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elevating opportunities for BIPOC, veteran, disabled business and property owners, and disadvantaged business entities.

Creating and retaining permanent jobs.

Enabling businesses to strengthen and diversify their products and services.

“We are grateful to our team of staff and community co-designers for their assistance in bringing this project to fruition. We wanted to make this process as fair and equitable as possible and to help those organizations in greatest need,” DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb said.

The community-based team provided recommendations to the DMC EDA Board for review and approval.

Each entity agreed on the following recommendations:

100 1st Ave. Commercial Condo Association: $2,250 Repaving the parking lot with asphalt

1AF, LP - $1,700 Replace lobby flooring

BGD5 Development, LLC - $52,900 Demolition of existing blighted structure, with intent of removing for future planning and development

BGD5 Mall DBA: Galleria at University Square - $23,797 Broadway and Peace Plaza facing: Exterior entrance repair & repaint, exterior lighting replacement, exterior door replacement

Capital Ventures, LLC - $200,000 Restoration of the building for new restaurant concept

Chabad of Southern Minnesota - $59,900 Renovation of hospitality house operator suite into patient/guest quarters

City Walk, LLC - $200,000 Development and construction of 142 unit apartment building with 142 parking stalls

Everyday 365 Clothing, LLC - $4,500 Renovations to outside of storefront, shelving space to be built into walls, new paint job, new signage, door for back room, new flooring, signage/lighting inside of store

Guerin Studio, LLC - $22,500 Remodel storefront

Healing Touch Spa, LLC - $35,000 Construct two couples massage rooms and a meditation room and a dispensary for staff

Interiors by J. Curry, LLC - $1,220 Purchase and installation of a new sign

Ironton, LLC: $85,800 Building out the main floor to accommodate office space

James Krom Natural Images - $1,750 Replace flooring

Kahler Inn and Suites: $15,000 Improvements to the façade of the east facing wall of the building

Knight’s Chamber: $9,600 Remodeling the front entry of the business, as well as adding a dressing room, lighting and repainting

La Michoacana Purepecha 3, LLC - $52,500 Remodeling of the entire site, with dry storage, employee break room, kitchen preparation, sinks, hand-wash stations, and new flooring

The Landing MN - $200,000 Property is being renovated to house a commercial kitchen, day room, restrooms, showers, and laundry as well as offices for leadership, staff, and volunteer medical providers

Marrow Restaurant - $133,919 Demolition, site preparation, build-out of restaurant and installation of equipment - including engineering, pre-design and design work

Masjed Abubakr A-Seddeig, Inc. - $100,000 Renovating two floors of the building with classroom space to support new job training programs. An elevator will also be installed to support access to the classrooms

Neighborly Group - $58,700 Remodel of Neighborly Creative and Neighborly Gifts stores

Nordic Shop: $23,400 Expanding their footprint to an adjacent vacant storefront to accommodate growth of in-store and web-based sales

Rochester Art Center - $5,100 Exterior window bird collision mitigation

Rowan International Grocery Store, LLC - $15,000 Installation of a walk-in cooler and remodeling of the building

Skiathos, LLC - $8,000 Repairing and restriping the parking lot of the Queen City Center Strip Mall

Thesis Beer Project: $9000 Construction of a new 30-40 seat patio on 2nd Street

TRCH Plaza, LLP: $11,000 New roof on the building

True Queens Boutique: $4,500 New downtown business will use funds to assist with purchasing signage, flooring, furniture, lighting, tables, and shelves

The Well: $200,000 Renovation of the former Dooley’s Pub site into a new family restaurant

Well Living Lab, Inc - $10,000 Energy efficiency and technology upgrades

Zumbro Lutheran Church - $6,000 Purchase and installation of an exterior digital sign

All grant awards are subject to final approval from DEED.

