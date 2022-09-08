Cool & soggy conditions this weekend

Shower chances on Saturday and Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dry weather has dominated the upper Midwest to start the month of September and that will change by the upcoming weekend.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay breezy out of the south around 10-20 mph. Clouds will quickly increase through Friday morning.

Friday’s forecast:

Friday’s forecast
Friday’s forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 70s with partly sunny skies. Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon and evening. Isolated to scattered showers will move into the area during the evening. Winds will slowly shift from the south to the north by the evening. Winds will be around 10-20 mph.

Rain Chances:

Rain chances
Rain chances(KTTC)

The cold front is expected to stall out just to the southeast of I-90. This will allow showers and storms to form along the boundary which could bring heavy rainfall to areas south of I-90 Friday night through Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

