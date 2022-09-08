Cool & soggy conditions this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dry weather has dominated the upper Midwest to start the month of September and that will change by the upcoming weekend.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay breezy out of the south around 10-20 mph. Clouds will quickly increase through Friday morning.

Friday’s forecast:

Friday’s forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 70s with partly sunny skies. Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon and evening. Isolated to scattered showers will move into the area during the evening. Winds will slowly shift from the south to the north by the evening. Winds will be around 10-20 mph.

Rain Chances:

Rain chances (KTTC)

The cold front is expected to stall out just to the southeast of I-90. This will allow showers and storms to form along the boundary which could bring heavy rainfall to areas south of I-90 Friday night through Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.