Breezy and summer-like today; the weekend looks cooler with rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Late summer warmth is hanging around for one more day, but this time we’ll have to deal with gusty winds and a bit of haze in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout our Thursday with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s this afternoon. South winds will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour at times in the midday and afternoon as a storm system approaches from the northwest. The haze is a product of wildfire smoke from the western part of the country that is flowing into the Midwest in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Winds will remain a bit gusty through tonight with just a few scattered clouds passing through the area and overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s.

We’ll start Friday with some mild sunshine, but clouds will thicken through the course of the afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible late in the day, but the more widespread rain threat looks to arrive later in the evening. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be completely ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a slight northwest breeze.

Cool air will settle into the area this weekend with thick clouds and light rain adding an extra chill to the air. Expect occasional light rain on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-60s and a light north breeze. While the bulk of the rain will be east of the area on Sunday, a few showers will be possible along with several rounds of mild September sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour. Monday will feature sunshine and clouds with temperatures struggling to reach the 70s in the afternoon while Tuesday will be sunnier and slightly warmer.

After a sunny and seasonably mild Wednesday when high temperatures will be in the mid-70s, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible next Thursday. High temperatures will gradually cool to the low 70s by next Friday and more of those low 70s are expected for the following weekend. A few showers will also be possible early that weekend.

