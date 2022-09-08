Brand new Harriet Bishop Elementary School opens for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After two years of construction, students got to reenter the classrooms of Harriet Bishop Elementary School. Construction began in June 2020, as the old school was demolished and the new building was moved to a new spot.

“Many of the families who were attending Overland during the time of construction, so they’re coming back as well,” said Bishop Elementary Principal Wendy Moritz.

The school includes a brand new cafeteria, gymnasium, and playground. One new feature that Harriet Bishop offers is more open space in hallways, which have small group spaces for out-of-classroom work.

“We just really want to build all that sense of belonging for all of our children and families,” Moritz said. “We all belong at Bishop and this is our place, so we’re excited.”

The school has about 450 students.

