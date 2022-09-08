Brand new Harriet Bishop Elementary School opens for students

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After two years of construction, students got to reenter the classrooms of Harriet Bishop Elementary School. Construction began in June 2020, as the old school was demolished and the new building was moved to a new spot.

“Many of the families who were attending Overland during the time of construction, so they’re coming back as well,” said Bishop Elementary Principal Wendy Moritz.

The school includes a brand new cafeteria, gymnasium, and playground. One new feature that Harriet Bishop offers is more open space in hallways, which have small group spaces for out-of-classroom work.

“We just really want to build all that sense of belonging for all of our children and families,” Moritz said. “We all belong at Bishop and this is our place, so we’re excited.”

The school has about 450 students.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
police lights
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in NW Rochester...
One person with serious injuries after two vehicle crash in NW Rochester
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

Harriet bishop elementary
Brand new Harriet Bishop Elementary School opens for students
Natural gas leak nearly leads to evacuations in Stewartville
stewartville
Natural gas leak almost leads to evacuations in Stewartville