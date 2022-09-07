Warm and summer-like through Thursday; cooler with rain chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm spell continues today as sunshine combines with a slightly warmer air mass in the region to give us some great late summer. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 80s and very light west winds.

This afternoon is featuring some great late summer weather! Expect bright sunshine with light winds and high temps will be in the low 80s. (KTTC)

Thursday will be even warmer as we’ll start the day in the low 60s and then a gusty south breeze and abundant sunshine will help temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s across the area. There will also likely be some extra haze in the air, a product of smoke from wildfires in the western states. South winds will occasionally reach 25 to 30 miles per hour during the day.

Smoke will blow into the region over the course of the next couple of days, creating a haze and possibly impacted air quality locally. (KTTC)

There will be chances of rain over the upcoming weekend. (KTTC)

The storm system we’ve been watching for the past few days that will bring changes to our weather this weekend is now likely going to bring at least a few showers to the area Friday afternoon and evening. Clouds will thicken during the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a slight southwest breeze.

Temps will take a tumble this weekend after our spell of summer warmth comes to an end. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine on Saturday with scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s and light north winds.

A few light rain showers will be possible early Sunday with sunshine breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with light north winds.

We'll have rain chances late Friday through early Sunday with sunnier, warmer weather in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Next week is looking bright and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The lone chance of rain next week will be late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Temps will cool to the 60s this weekend with more seasonable warmth in store for next week. (KTTC)

