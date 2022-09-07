Summer warmth hangs around for the midweek; Showers and cooler weather are expected this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm spell continues today as sunshine combines with a slightly warmer air mass in the region to give us some great late summer. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 80s and very light west winds. Thursday will be even warmer as we’ll start the day in the low 60s and then a gusty south breeze and abundant sunshine will help temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s across the area. There will also likely be some extra haze in the air, a product of smoke from wildfires in the western states. South winds will occasionally reach 25 to 30 miles per hour during the day.

We'll have mostly sunny skies for most of the day with high temps in the low 80s. (KTTC)

We'll have sunshine and light winds today with high temps in the low 80s. (KTTC)

The storm system we’ve been watching for the past few days that will bring changes to our weather this weekend is now likely going to bring at least a few showers to the area Friday afternoon and evening. Clouds will thicken during the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a slight southwest breeze.

Humidity levels will drop off as a cold front moves through the region this weekend. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine on Saturday with scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s and light north winds. A few light rain showers will be possible early Sunday with sunshine breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with light north winds.

Rain chances will move into the area Friday and may linger into Sunday. (KTTC)

Next week is looking bright and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The lone chance of rain next week will be late Wednesday into early Thursday.

High temps will cool from the 80s to the 60s by this weekend. Seasonable 70s are expected next week. (KTTC)

