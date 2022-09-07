Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Other details were not immediately available.

Authorities have planned a late morning news conference.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week

Latest News

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
Memphis police search for man driving around, shooting at people
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Official: Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
A young member of the LGBTQ+ community attempts suicide every 45 seconds, according to The...
LGBTQ+ youth are at an increased risk of suicide: Here’s how you can help