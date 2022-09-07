Quiet and comfortable again tonight; Big temperature changes ahead for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conditions tonight will once again be quiet and comfortable. Low temperatures across the region will be in the 60s with mainly clear skies and southerly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures across the region tomorrow will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies in store for Thursday. It will be quite windy tomorrow across the region.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Winds tomorrow will be from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible throughout the day.

Wind Forecast Thursday (KTTC)

Isolated showers and storms for Friday evening into Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. This cold front will also cool temperatures down around 20 degrees from today with high temperatures for the weekend and the beginning of next week in the upper-60s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will be back in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

