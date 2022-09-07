Quiet and comfortable again tonight; Big temperature changes ahead for the weekend

Mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions expected across the region tonight
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conditions tonight will once again be quiet and comfortable. Low temperatures across the region will be in the 60s with mainly clear skies and southerly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures across the region tomorrow will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies in store for Thursday. It will be quite windy tomorrow across the region.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Winds tomorrow will be from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible throughout the day.

Wind Forecast Thursday
Wind Forecast Thursday(KTTC)

Isolated showers and storms for Friday evening into Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. This cold front will also cool temperatures down around 20 degrees from today with high temperatures for the weekend and the beginning of next week in the upper-60s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will be back in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week

Latest News

KTTC 5PM WX Sawyer
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Warm and summer-like through Thursday; cooler with rain chances this weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Summer warmth hangs around for the midweek; Showers and cooler weather are expected this weekend