Olmsted County Law Enforcement wins Battle of the Badges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Law Enforcement has been named the winners of the 5th Annual Battle of the Badges blood donation challenge.

According to the announcement from Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, Law Enforcement, the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, won with 277 blood donations.

The Battle of the Badges blood donation challenge ran from June 1 through August 31.

Hosted by the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, Battle of the Badges is a challenge to save lives through blood donation and to build community relationships and awareness about donating blood and blood products.

Participating organizations include: Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County fire departments (Byron, Rochester, and Stewartville), Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, — and anyone from the community (16 or older) who wishes to donate blood on behalf of one of these organizations.

A traveling trophy will be presented and a group photo will be taken Thursday, Sept. 8.

Collectively, Olmsted County first responders provided 678 blood donations over the past three months.

“The Battle of the Badges campaign was another fantastic success for the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program and for the teams of first responders across our community,” Associate Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program Justin Juskewitch, MD. said. “This year, we collected a total of 678 blood donations as part of this campaign and we couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support and critical work that our law enforcement, fire fighters, and emergency medical personnel do every day for our cities and towns.”

Sergeant Chad Blanchette of the Rochester Police Department organized three blood drives this year.

“My involvement with blood drives started on March 7, 2022, the 5-year anniversary of my son Carter’s bone marrow transplant he received from his sister Elana,” Sergeant Blanchette said. “During his treatment, Carter received 18 blood transfusions and 41 platelet transfusions. While it is exciting to bring home the Battle of the Badges trophy again, it is even more special to do so in September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Giving blood is not only a great way to give back to the community that we serve, but also the community that we, in law enforcement, are part of.”

