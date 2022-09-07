New Zumbro Education District facility now open

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – After 30 years in the making, the Zumbro Education District (ZED) is open.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Tuesday to welcome students, families and more to the more than $16 million facility.

The school is located in Kasson and is aimed to help at-risk and special education students.

ZED serves six member districts that includes Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville, hayfield, Blooming Prairie and Triton.

The school includes unique open spaces and hallways and sensory rooms that meet the needs of the students.

More information on the school can be found on its website here.

