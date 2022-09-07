Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe

Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, a Mankato man missing from the State Fair last week, has been found safe.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man missing from the State Fair last week has been found safe.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair on Aug. 31.

He has been found and returned to his guardian and family.

The Minnesota State Fair Police thanks everyone who provided information in locating Nienstadt.

