Man goes ‘full dad mode’ after teen sees peepers at her window

By Courtney King and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom.

The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, told WXIX he’s bothered by what happened.

“Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said.

The father was inside his Fort Thomas home around 10 p.m. Saturday when he says the suspects startled his daughter.

“I was in the basement doing laundry, and I heard my daughter scream, ‘Daddy!’ really loud. Then, maybe a half a second after that, my dog, a 90-pound German shepherd, started going crazy,” the father said.

The father rushed to his daughter’s room.

“She told me she had a man looking through her window,” he said. “I didn’t hesitate. I called the police and started to walk around the perimeter of my yard.”

He didn’t find anything, but his Ring camera caught the two suspects, possibly minors, coming up to the house and then walking away. The father says one of the suspects left his cell phone there and later came back for it.

“I was definitely concerned, and I went full dad mode,” the father said. “Whether it was a teenager or an adult, they don’t need to be looking through my daughter’s window.”

The father said neither he nor his daughter recognized the suspects. He also said neighbors told him they saw the suspects knocking on doors. One neighbor reported missing hubcaps from their car.

“I guess they’re up to no good,” he said. “Shenanigans.”

If you have any information on who the people in the video may be, Fort Thomas police ask you to call Campbell County Dispatch at (859) 547-3100.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Hurricane Earl is currently a Category 1 hurricane well away from the mainland U.S.
Hurricane Earl swirls in Atlantic, far away from US coast
A computer popup box screen warning of a system being hacked, compromised software environment.
Learn how to protect yourself from scams
Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer pulled over an off-duty deputy.
Man impersonating officer pulls over deputy