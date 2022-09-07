Learn how to protect yourself from scams

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 125 Live wants to help you and your loved ones not fall victim to scam, so it’s providing free classes for anyone to join.

The first class will be Wednesday from noon to 1p.m. at 125 Live.

You can learn all about the top 10 scams targeting adults in the U.S. , what to look out for, and how to save yourself from losing thousands of dollars.

The class will be held again on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

