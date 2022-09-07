Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say

The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation for several years.(Hart County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - After three years of investigations and court cases, an adult bookstore in Kentucky has agreed to close its doors permanently.

WBKO reports investigations started in 2019 at the Horse Cave Adult Bookstore following reports of illegal activity at the business.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Department said it cited the store for more than 30 permit-related violations and arrested several people for indecent exposure over the last few years.

Authorities said their investigations included an incident where two people died on the premises in the video arcade area that was known as “the back room.”

According to the sheriff’s office, sexual acts were being performed inside the business, along with illegal substances being sold.

The Hart Fiscal Court authorized the county attorney to initiate a civil suit against the store.

At a court hearing on Aug. 31, the store owners agreed to close the business permanently.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

Latest News

Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Hurricane Earl is currently a Category 1 hurricane well away from the mainland U.S.
Hurricane Earl swirls in Atlantic, far away from US coast
A computer popup box screen warning of a system being hacked, compromised software environment.
Learn how to protect yourself from scams
Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer pulled over an off-duty deputy.
Man impersonating officer pulls over deputy