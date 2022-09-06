Teens invent an automatic walker to help Parkinson’s patients

Two best friends spent the last two years inventing a one-of-a-kind walker. (WJLA, KAAVYA KARTHIKEYAN AND AKANKSHA TIBREWALA, CNN)
By Caroline Patrickis
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) - Two teenagers have spent the last two years inventing a one-of-a-kind walker that would help people with Parkinson’s disease.

Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors and classmates at Chantilly High School.

“And we met through preschool. And then she actually moved into the neighborhood a few years after so we have just been best friends after that,” Karthikeyan said.

Both are eyeing Georgia Tech as a possibility of entering college together.

But perhaps their biggest passion they share is caring for seniors and those with Parkinson’s disease.

“It kind of sparked with my great-grandmother,” Tibrewala said. “She had paralysis on one side of her body. So it was extremely difficult for her to do simple tasks like walking.”

The friends set to work creating an automatic walker.

“One of the main things that we were trying to focus on was to make sure our walker was completely simple to use and that it was easy for them to understand how to use it,” Karthikeyan said.

The walker would have a big impact for people who have mobility issues.

Karthikeyan and Tibrewala spent the last two years designing the walker and testing it with patients in local facilities.

“Once we had this idea, we were really surprised to see there was nothing on the market like this,” Karthikeyan said.

They asked patients with Parkinson’s as well as physicians if their product would make sense or if it would be of assistance.

“And it actually gave us really good results and we got really good feedback from them,” Karthikeyan said.

Now they’re hoping to get a patent on it and get it on the market.

