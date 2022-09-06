Teacher accused of using slur to describe Black teacher, has class do cotton-picking exercise

By Michal Higdon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A mother is looking for answers after she said her son’s teacher used the word “monkey” to describe another teacher, who is Black, and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise.

Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson, South Carolina. She told WCSC something his teacher allegedly said a couple of weeks ago has her upset.

“His teacher had made some comments that she has a teacher next door, he’s a Black teacher, and she refers to him as the ‘monkey next door,’” Wiggins said.

Her son said immediately after the teacher made comments, she had the class do a cotton-picking activity.

“From what the assistant principal explained to me is that she was going to just bring the cotton in, give it to the kids and her words were, ‘Here’s how you pick cotton,’” Wiggins said.

She also said her son was upset.

“He wanted to know, why do we have to relive that or why do we have to go back to that?” Wiggins said.

The principal acknowledged what happened but Wiggins said she has been provided no other answers as to any kind of repercussions.

“I send my kids to school to learn,” Wiggins said. “They’re supposed to be treated equally amongst their peers and the people that are responsible for teaching them. So when he came home and told me that, I was extremely and still extremely upset.”

The district responded to a request for comment with this statement:

“Dorchester School District Two takes every allegation seriously. We are currently investigating an alleged incident at Oakbrook Middle School. We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes

Latest News

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, middle, and her mother, Noel Holmes, left, arrive at...
Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, citing regrets of key witness
Gray Television partnered with Poynter Institute's Mediawise project to empower people to...
Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Honda Collier said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in...
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at a Child Protective Services headquarters
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect