Summer-like weather this week; cooler, wetter this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and mild day ahead of us as warm air slowly trickles into the region on the backside of a large area of high pressure just to our east. We’ll have scattered clouds in the area for a portion of the morning before sunshine takes over and then dominates the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s with light southeast winds.

Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 60s through the course of tonight with mainly clear skies overhead.

Summer-like warmth will continue to build into the region for the middle part of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a light westerly breeze.

A gusty south breeze will work with abundant sunshine Thursday ahead of an approaching storm system to help temperatures climb to the warmest levels of the week. We’ll have high temperatures in the low to mid-80s in the afternoon with a little extra humidity also blowing into the area. Cloud cover will slowly increase across the area on Friday with summer-like warmth lingering in the region ahead of a storm system that will take aim at the area for the weekend. A few spotty showers or sprinkles will be possible during the late evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a slight south breeze.

The storm system from the northwest will move in for the weekend, bringing a few extra clouds at times for Saturday with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms developing. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a light north breeze.

That system looks like it may close off and instead of moving to the east immediately, it may linger for another entire day or longer.

As a result, we may have to deal with off and on showers on Sunday with limited rounds of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a cool north breeze. Showers will likely clear off by sunrise Monday with sunshine later in the day warming temperatures to the low 70s. It looks like a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms may move in for next Thursday with sunshine in the middle of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s throughout the upcoming week.

