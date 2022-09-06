Rochester outdoor pools close after successful season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester outdoor pools are officially closed which is another mark to the end of summer.

Soldiers Field Pool closed on August 28 and Silver Lake Pool closed on August 21.

Despite its delayed opening after it was vandalized, the city was able to open Silver Lake Pool in late June.

Parks and Rec staff members say it was a successful year with high admission numbers and low incident numbers.

Now, Parks and Rec is looking for community input for the city’s Soldiers Field and Silver Lake Master Plan.

Using funding through the Master Plan and grants, Parks and Rec plans to renovate Soldiers Field Pool first.

“We now just need to get the plan approved and then we can start with design and hopefully we’ll be talking more about what that design may look like and really start to develop a timeline on doing an update at Soldiers Field,” Rochester Parks & Rec Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said.

Later this month, a plan for Soldiers Field Pool renovations will be presented to the city council. Some new ideas for the plan include new slides, climbing structures and a splash pad while still maintaining space for lap swim and swimming lessons.

