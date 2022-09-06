Quiet and comfortable tonight; Fall-like temperatures ahead for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today was another great weather day here in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Quiet and comfortable conditions will continue into tonight with low temperatures across the region in the upper-50s and low-60s. Partly cloudy skies and southerly winds between five and 10 miles per hour are also expected tonight.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures across the region tomorrow will be in the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds in the morning will be from the southwest and will switch directions and blow from the north later in the day with speeds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

There is a chance for rain later this week heading into the weekend. Isolated showers and storms starting in the late afternoon Friday will continue through Saturday.

Precipitation Planner (KTTC)

The “summer-like” temperatures this week will be “fall-like” temperatures by the weekend. Temperatures will be above average the next few days before a cooldown heading into the weekend. Temperatures by the weekend will be below average.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, there are isolated shower and storm chances late Friday continuing into Saturday. Other than those two days, the week ahead is looking to be pretty dry. Low temperatures by the weekend are forecasted to be in the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

